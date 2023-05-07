Olimpia Milano, Napier-Voigtmann knock out Dinamo Sassari

Olimpia Milano beats Dinamo Sassari (79-67) on the last day of the regular season and finishes in first place in the standings. The challenge of the Forum sees the Napier couple as protagonists (19 points with 4/8 from 3 points: his heavy baskets that split the game in the third quarter when the hosts take control of the match) – Voigtmann (16 points with 5/6 from 2 and 7 rebounds), but the performance of Paul Biligha (8 points with a block that inflames the crowd and a lot of energy on the rebounding parquet, in defense and in attack).

“I congratulate Piero Bucchi for his 750 matches in Serie A, it was a playoff match in terms of intensity, against a very good team that did better than everyone else in the second round. We got off to a bad start because I chose to change the quintet to see if I would get certain answers. This confused us a bit, hence the turnovers and nine points in the first quarter. I take responsibility for this choice. I believe that the spaces that Voigtmann and Ricci create for us playing as 4 are fundamental for us“, the words of Ettore Messina in the press room.

Olimpia Milano, Ettore Messina to the fans: “Shields should be encouraged”

The coach of the Italian champion team sends a message to the fans: “I also have to say, thanking the crowd for the way they have supported the team all year and also tonight, that Shavon Shields should also be encouraged when he makes some mistakes or gives up a shotbecause our chances of winning the Scudetto are significantly reduced if Shields, the best player of the last playoffs, doesn’t play at his level”. What is Shavon Shields missing? “In defense he is very close to the player he is, he always marks the most dangerous player and even today it contained Dowe who came from a long line of excellent performances. I think he needs a good match, that’s all. I keep him on the field even longer than necessary, but I do it just to give him the opportunity to recover better. Physically there is. Now we have another week, then a series in which we hope to do well. For now, let’s just think about that, otherwise we risk doing like the Milwaukee Bucks. One of their players admitted that they were thinking about how to win the title and instead I ended up out immediately”.

Now playoffs and the Milan coach underlines: “We gained the home advantage in the playoffs. It’s a relative advantage given how things have gone in recent years, but for this we need great cohesion between the team and our fans, the same ones that have helped us so many times. times this season.”

On choosing foreigners in the playoffs: “It’s about deciding whether we want physicality or ball handling. We have to understand if we can afford to go on the pitch with three small players against certain teams. Last year we had Chacho Rodriguez and then great physicality on the outside. In principle, in the playoffs you need physicality, you need shooting from outside, you need to shoot without hesitation with a steady hand and you need rebounds”.

On the conditions of the team: “It seems to me that he is fine, we played good games, even today after the first quarter we unblocked ourselves well. Paul Biligha has shown that he can be very useful, Baldasso himself. I think they can help us in the playoffs.”

Olimpia Milano-Dinamo Sassari match report

EA7 EMPORIO ARMANI MILAN-BANCO DI SARDINIA SASSARI 79-67 (9-18; 32-34; 55-48)

OLIMPIA MILAN: Napier 19, Shields 11, Datome, Melli, Hines, Voigtmann 16, Ricci 5, Tonut 2, Baron 10, Biligha 8, Hall 5, Baldasso 3. All. Messina

DYNAMO SASSARI: Dowe 7, Kruslin 13, Jones 6, Bendzius 10, Stephens 13, Robinson 11, Devecchi,, Treier, Gentile, Diop 7, Raspino ne, Chessa ne. Herds Bucchi

Notes: 2-pointers: MI 13/27, SS 16/37; 3-pointers: MI 12/28, SS 7/23; free throws: MI 17/22, SS 14/17; rebounds: MI 38 (Melli 7), SS 30 (Stephens 5); assists: MI 13 (Melli 3), SS 14 (Robinson 4)

Olimpia Milano against Pesaro in the playoffs

Olimpia Milano will be back on the field at the Forum against Pesaro on 13 May (6.00 pm) and 15 May (8.30 pm). Then game 3 will be played in Pesaro on Wednesday 17th. It will be played as the best of 5 games. In the same part of the table there are the Italian champions Venice (fourth in regular season) e Sassari (fifth). On the other front Virtus Bologna (2) vs Toast (7) and Tortona (3) vs Trent (6).

Subscribe to the newsletter

