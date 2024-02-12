Olimpia Milano wins with Brindisi, Ettore Messina: “Game of defensive depth”

“We played a game of defensive depth against a team of scorers especially the four American wingers on whom we worked well all evening. Offensively, we suffered a few too many turnovers.” explains Ettore Messina in the press room after Olimpia Milano's victory against Brindisi (69-55) in front of 9,523 spectators. A success that confirms the positive series of the Italian champions in Serie A and which arrives on the eve of the Final-8 of the Italian Cup.

Olimpia Milano wins with Brindisi led by Napier, Melli, Mirotic and Voigtmann

The best scorer is Shabazz Napier with 11 points, then Voigtmann with 10 points (in line at the beginning of the last quarter to close the match, but also 7 rebounds), while 9 for Nicolò Melli (with 12 rebounds) e Nikola Mirotic (birthday with 33 candles for the Montenegrin champion, who gives the public a couple of signature games). Good initiatives too Giordano Bortolani (5 points and 3 assists).

Olimpia Milano, Ettore Messina: “Now let's prepare for Wednesday's match against Trento”

“I'm happy with the match, we were able to rotate all 12 players (all scored, ed.), Bortolani regained confidence with the pitch and Caruso had a very good presence, with energy – continues Ettore Messina – I also wanted to thank all the guys from the Armani Junior Program and their families who contributed to creating a beautiful atmosphere around this match. And now we are preparing for Wednesday's match against Trento”.

Olimpia Milano, the week of the Italian Cup Final-8

The quarterfinal match against Trento on Wednesday 14 February at 6pm, possible semi-final on Saturday against the winner of Venice-Pistoia. On the other side of the board, Virtus Bologna-Reggiana And Brescia-Naples.

EA7 EMPORIO ARMANI MILANO-HAPPYCASA BRINDISI 69-55 (13-14, 36-25; 55-42)

OLIMPIA MILAN: Bortolani 5, Tonut 3, Melli 9, Napier 11, Ricci 3, Flaccadori 2, Hall 6, Caruso 4, Shields 5, Mirotic 9, Hines 2, Voigtmann 10. All. Messina

TOASTS: Morris 10, Malaventura ne, Laquintana 2, Sneed 17, Laszewski 10, Riismaa, Seck ne, Bartley 3, Bayehe 10, Senglin 3. Coach Sakota

Notes: 2-point shots: MI 22/38, BR 13/51; 3-pointers: MI 6/25, BR 6/20; free throws: MI 7/11, BR; rebounds: MI 47 (Melli 12), BR 41 (Bayehe 9); assists: MI 20 (Shields 5), BR 12 (Morris 3)