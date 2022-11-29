“One Team”, the Euroleague social responsibility project, promoted by Olimpia Milano and the Laureus Italia Foundation

Olympia Milan And Laureus Sport for Good Italy Foundation join forces for the fifth consecutive year to support the social responsibility project “One Team” from Euroleaguewanted by the top European basketball competition to promote the impact of the participating clubs on the reference territory.

New this year is the creation of a real Group Team One Teamwhich aims to give a free sporting experience of great educational value to around 25 boys and girls from the first and second classes of the lower secondary school of theArcadia Comprehensive Institute of Gratosogliodistrict in the southern suburbs of Milan.

“The creation of the first One Team team, which will train outside school hours, will allow us to address each educational issue in a much more in-depth way through an inclusive basketball proposal” he says Lara Tagliabue, project manager of the Laureus Sport for Good Italy Foundation. “Year after year the synergy with Olimpia Milano, recognized as an excellence also in Europe, not only continues, but is increasingly productive. This is why we are very excited to get to work”.

The project “One Team”, the 2022-2023 season, which began in November and will run until May, is aimed at 100 first year students. The work sessions include a practical part with field training, led by the coaches of theOlympia Milanworkshops for the deepening of the emerged contents, curated by Alessandra Stella, Laureus sports psychologistand meetings with Luigi Datome and Kyle Hines, players of Olimpia Milano, who take to the parquet in favor of the project.

Also this year there will be the opportunity for the boys involved to attend a Euroleague match at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago, Olimpia’s home.

The aims of the project they affect the emotional, psychological and physical sphere of the participants, so that they can acquire the life skills necessary to face the different situations of everyday life, and the skills from an emotional, psychological and motor point of view. The topics of the meetings will vary from communication to empathy, from problem solving to managing emotions, relationships and stress. The goal remains to reveal the potential of children belonging to complex social realities, to educate them to respect the rules and to show them how to relate to their peers and adults. All this thanks to teamwork and sports practice.

The goodness and social relevance of the work carried out is demonstrated by the awards received in recent years by the Euroleague itself. This year, among the 38 clubs participating in the One Team programme, the association Olimpia and Laureus was awarded a special plaque for the greatest impact on the reference community (Community Development). Confirming the goodness of the project, Scalo Milano Outlet&More takes sides again this year, which supplies, among other things, the t-shirts and uniforms for the One Team group.

“Olimpia strongly believes in the importance of the work done together with the Laureus Sport for Good Italia Foundation, aimed at making a decisive contribution to the local community in which we operate. This is why we don’t want to be satisfied with the results achieved so far, which on the contrary must be the basis for achieving increasingly appreciable results. We are happy that other realities, such as Scalo Milano Outelt&More, want to aim high with us” he comments Michele Samaden, One Team Manager of EA7 Emporio Armani Olimpia Milano.

