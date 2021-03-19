Not only are the Catalans the leaders of the competition, but they are undoubtedly one of the strongest squads in the championship. In addition, they are in excellent game dynamics and results that are leading them to accumulate one victory after another. But Milan is not far behind either (ten victories of the last 12 games), which under Messina’s command has also become one of the fittest teams on the continent. One of the two, tonight, will see his streak altered.