Milan makes Barcelona in a Euroleague night between teams that exchange roles. Olimpia, with the Hines-Melli-Ricci trio in great shape and Napier doing the numbers, beat the Catalans 84-76 and seems to be the one ready to fly in the playoffs which instead will not play. Two years ago they faced Barcelona in the Final Four, mocked in the semifinals by a basket on the buzzer by Higgins. This time it’s just a late season regular game. The latest at the Forum in the Euroleague for Milan. But it’s a real game.

olympia signals

—

The Italian champion team wants to say goodbye to a tournament that saw them struggle and leave the scene early, reaching the last place in the standings for a long time. And in fact coach Messina lines up the best team, without thinking about Sunday’s championship match. You can’t rest in a match like this. Immediately the pace is frenetic, Melli opens fire from three. Laprovittola replies. There is Shields very active but it is Napier who does not light up immediately. So two triples from Kuric push Barca to +7 (12-19). Milan does not break down, again Melli and then Ricci come forward. Barcelona have little from Mirotic, very imprecise, but they have many solutions under the basket. First quarter up 18-21 for the Catalan team. In the second Olimpia also looks for the inside game, Hines is alive and flies to dunk on an assist from Pangos. A triple from Baron warms up the Forum for the internal +4 (30-26), Laprovittola returns with a triple. Here the match is point to point. Melli finds a basket kissed by the backboard, then hits again from three. On the siren of the break Napier finally unlocks himself with a triple that gives the 39-36 of the 20′ with Melli already at 11.