An alternative. Last week, a report was released on the existence of an artificial intelligence tool, which is applicable nationally and internationally, to quickly address digital violence, as 911 does, which should be considered by the authorities, to join in with its promotion.

What is it. The Olympia Lawis named after a woman who suffered a violation of her right to sexual privacy through the use of digital media, which is Olympia Coral Melowho with his activism achieved that by the year 2023 more than 24 entities already had the classification Crime of digital and media violence.

This was the result of a long and winding process, using the media and social networks to raise awareness about this problem, which harms girls and adult women.

Then came the reforms to various laws and to the Criminal Code of the entities.

These are complex facts, it is the emotional and mental issue of the victims not having any idea of ​​how to act, perhaps speaking to the person who abused them, telling their families, going to see a psychologist, with the damage that this causes, the feelings of guilt, which leads them to think of extreme measures such as attempting against their existence.

In a few cases, a complaint is filed with the State Attorney General’s Office, where the person will have to supplement his or her statement with other statements and examinations, which follow the procedure for any complaint. Investigations will be carried out with the few personnel available who are not specialized in dealing with this type of crime.

The emotional strain continues, and they continue to be re-victimized, and in due time the case is handed over to the judges, who will have to complete the stages of the trial, with the time and space that their work allows them.

Sanctions in Sinaloa. On March 7, 2023, the reforms were made Law on Women’s Access to a Life Free of Violencethe Administrative Responsibilities Act and the Penal Code.

The first two laws defined digital and media violence and established the authorities responsible for applying administrative sanctions.

In administrative responsibilities, the reforms were intended to sanction public servants who participate in these illegal acts.

The Penal Code establishes a prison sentence ranging from 3 to 6 years, and a fine of up to 500 days. The penalty is increased when there is a repeat offence, when the offence is committed against girls or people with disabilities, or when the perpetrators are the victim’s partner or relatives.

However, this has had little effect, but progress can be made and now, with the help of Artificial Intelligence, it can be used to promote women’s rights.