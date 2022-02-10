The AX dominates the comparison with Baskonia, seals the seventh success in eight races and consolidates the third place in the standings. Race always controlled by Olimpia that flies up to 27, choral test of value for the whole group of coach Messina with Melli, Hall, Daniels and Rodriguez in double figures, Costello alone is not enough for the guests.

THE RACE

The Milan defense was immediately protagonist, attacking the Baskonia’s outsiders, Melli signed the 4-0. The guests are released with Peters from the line but the ball of the match is firmly in the hand of the AX, support of Hines for the 8-2. The troops of Spahija try to open the red and white bunker with the triples, on the scoresheet Marinkovic and the former Fontecchio, Olimpia responds with great offensive efficiency, hits Melli again, 14-8. Dubbing completed by Bentil’s coast to coast with the hosts in full control after another torpedo from Hall and two free throws from Daniels, 21-10. Fly the AX that escapes at plus 14 with Rodriguez’s bang, the Basques cling to Costello’s solidity and halve the disadvantage, 24-17. Joy continues to arrive from the perimeter for Milan, Daniels and Delaney shake the Olimpia attack, Hall and Daniels’ buzzer beater extend to 15 the maximum margin of Ettore Messina’s men at the long break, 40-25. Luna Park AX always open even after the interval, Hall and Melli expand the red and white margin to 20, 48-28. Baskonia not arrived in the third period, Hines and his teammates feast in a match that seems to have already been scored on 25, 55-28. With pride the guests try at least to make the passive less embarrassing, Costello puts Tarczewski in obvious difficulty and brings Vitoria back to minus 12, 60-48. Long blackout interrupted by two Rodriguez fireworks that seal the third fraction, 66-48. Always large rotations in the Milanese home also in the last quarter, receivership with Hall always protagonist, the dunk of Melli, on a sumptuous assist from Hines, definitively closes the match, 72-48.