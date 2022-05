The ‘Franjeado de Asunción’ lost 1-2 in April in their visit to Peñarol and drew goalless last Thursday against Colón. With the same marker, he debuted in this phase against his eternal rival, Cerro Porteño. The vice president of Olimpia, Pedro Ballota, declared this Tuesday to the ‘Ñandutí’ radio that the commitment “is one of life or death”, and assured that they aspire to win “yes or yes”.