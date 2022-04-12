The British system has allowed oligarchs and kleptocrats cat days. According to author-journalist Oliver Bullough, the British elite has also benefited from the system.
Even the richest an oligarch or kleptocrat will not survive in his home in London without a decent ministry. You have to be a butler.
Plain white glove and lively outfit Jeevesbut the butler is not enough.
Money-rich people who have moved abroad have needed a large number of experts in various fields: asset managers, tax planners and even money launderers.
