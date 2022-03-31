Oligarchs Putin’s credit oligarch revealed as financier of Kotka’s luxury yacht company – train on the Black Sea Giant Palace

The yacht, which is suspected of belonging to Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev, is being held in the Kotka hall. “I have cut all my gaps in Putin,” says oligarch Dmitry Gorelov in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been reported as the real owner of a castle built on the shores of the Black Sea in Gelendzhik.

Outi Salovaara HS

2:00 | Updated 6:07

The oligarchPresident Vladimir Putin long-term associate Dmitry Gorelov has owned and financed the Kotka Yacht Store, a company that stores Russian luxury yachts in Finland.

Gorelov’s role became apparent when Helsingin Sanomat investigated the company’s background.