Friday, April 22, 2022
Oligarchs Already, two Russian oligarchs and their families have been found dead this week

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 21, 2022
in World Europe
In cases, possible family deaths are suspected.

21.4. 19:56

Russian millionaire Sergei Protosenja and this family has been found dead at a family mansion in Lloret de Mar, Spain, about 75 kilometers from Barcelona.

Spanish According to Telecinco Protosenja is suspected of killing her sleeping family and then herself.

Protosenja has served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Novatek, Russia’s second largest natural gas production company, and has assets worth more than EUR 400 million. Protosenja and her family lived permanently in France, but the family had a holiday home in Catalonia.

At issue is already the second suspect in a family death this week involving a Russian millionaire. On Monday, the oligarch Vladislav Avayevhis wife and daughter were found dead in their apartment in Moscow.

Avayev has previously worked in the Kremlin and supported the Russian president Vladimir Putinia.

Avayev has also previously served as deputy director of Gazprombank, Russia’s third-largest bank. The death of Avayev and this family, for example, is reported by the British Sky News. In Finland, the case was reported earlier Evening paper.

