Too ill for the front: Oligarch Ihor Kushnir avoided service at the front – to climb Mount Everest. © robertharding/Ukrainian News/imago/Montage

It doesn’t get any bolder: an oligarch bypasses military service for a counteroffensive – and travels to the mountains. Despite being on sick leave, he climbs Mount Everest.

Kiev – All men to arms: In the fight against Russia, the Ukraine currently with a counter-offensive against the attackers. There is martial law. But again and again the elite oligarchs in particular are shirking their jobs. A particularly brazen case has now made headlines and caused an outcry.

Despite sick leave for the Ukraine war: oligarch climbs Mount Everest with his wife

Ihor Kushnir, the head of the semi-state construction company Kyivmiskbud, is said to have gone abroad on vacation a few months ago – despite this Ukraine War. As the owner of a severely handicapped ID card, he officially took sick leave. So far, so good – however, the oligarch then climbed Mount Everest with his wife Oksana, the Ukrainian daily reported on Thursday (July 6). Pravda with reference to research of the research project Bihus.

At 8849 meters, Mount Everest is one of the highest peaks in the world. How a man in poor health managed to leave Ukraine and then climb the mountain is simply “a mystery,” writes the newspaper.

So was the conscientious objector cheated? Or is the ascent wrong? As a result of the research, the building contractor felt compelled to comment. Through the company, he let the newspaper know that he had had multiple surgeries for cancer since 2005 and that he actually has disabled status since then. This also entitles him to regular examinations abroad.

At the same time, climbing Mount Everest was also confirmed. It was said that he and his wife had fulfilled a lifelong dream. At the summit, the couple would have raised the Ukrainian flag.

High casualties in counter-offensive: oligarch shirks military service

But that should not really reassure the compatriots. In the Ukraine war, the armed forces have been driving a tough one for weeks Counteroffensive against Russia. But the fights are with me associated with high losses – and land gains are slow. Military observers are already arguing about whether the counteroffensive could have failed. Because the troops have to fight their way meter by meter against the invaders – partly because Russia expected the offensive and has mined large parts of the front. That’s why a breakthrough is difficult even with the superior western tanks.

Martial law in Ukraine: Young men are not allowed to leave the country

Most Ukrainians cannot escape the turmoil of war. Since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression, martial law has prevailed. This means that men between the ages of 18 and 60 are not allowed to leave the country – and must be available for military service. But again and again reports burst in that members of the rich upper class in particular are taking special rules.

Special rights in the Ukraine war: oligarchs vacation in Nice

The ascent of Kushnir is just one of many other examples. Many other oligarchs have recently been spotted on vacation. Many of them are said to have been sighted preferably on the Côte d’Azur in France, among them the ex-Ukraine President (1994 – 2005) Leonid Kuchma or economist Serhiy Lyovochkin from the opposition “Platform For Life”, who specially with a private jet flew from Vienna to Nice. This was for “parliamentary reasons”, he justified himself at the time against the shit storm on social networks. But he didn’t want to elaborate on that. (jkf)