In a video released by the Ukrainian Intelligence Service, the opponent appeals to Putin and Zelensky

The oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk arrested in ukraine on Wednesday (13.Apr.2022), he suggested being exchanged for troops and residents of Mariupol, a city besieged by the Russian army.

THE video of 35 seconds was disclosed by the SBU (Ukrainian Intelligence Service), in which the political leader turns to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I want to request that the Ukrainian side exchange me for the defenders of Mariupol and the residents who are there today and have no possibility of a safe exit”said Medvedchuk.

According to the intelligence service, the politician was being aided by the KGB (Russian Secret Service) when he tried to escape. The Russians planned to take him to Transnistria (Moldova), and then to Moscow.

On the day of the arrest, Zelensky praised the SBU’s role in the oligarch’s prison, and proposed exchanging him for prisoners of war.

“I propose to exchange this fellow of yours for our young men and women who are in Russian custody”. The Kremlin denied the exchange, as the leader “not a Russian citizen”.

Oksana Marchenko, Medvedchuk’s wife, asked in her channel at the Youtube her husband’s release and enlisted the support of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

british prisoners

According to russian media, two Britons surrendered in Ukraine and asked Prime Minister Boris Johnson to encourage their exchange for the imprisoned oligarch. Then the SBU released the video with Medvedchuk’s request.