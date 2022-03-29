Home page politics

In the Ukraine conflict, the Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich intervenes as a mediator. He hands Putin a Zelenskyi message – and reaps anger.

Moscow – At first it was just speculation, but it has now been confirmed by the Russian side. Oligarch Roman Abramovich, known worldwide as the owner of the English football club Chelsea FC*, is trying to mediate between the warring parties in the Ukraine conflict*.

“Abramovich plays a role in facilitating contacts between the Russian and Ukrainian parties,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday (March 29) in Moscow that the billionaire is involved in the peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia*.

Oligarch Roman Abramovich is trying to mediate between Ukraine and Russia. © Anthony Anex/dpa

Ukraine conflict: Oligarch Abramovich in peace negotiations as a mediator

On the same day, negotiators from the two countries met on neutral ground in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul. Talks have been held on a ceasefire in the war between Ukraine and Russia*. Abramovich was part of the negotiating round. However, the Russian was not part of the official delegation from his home country.

According to the Russian news agency Ria Novosti Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received the businessman for talks before the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Nothing was initially known about the content of the conversation.

Ukraine conflict: Abramovich brings Zelenskyi message to Putin – Kremlin chief responds somberly

Meanwhile, the British reported Times from a meeting between Abramovich and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin*. According to this, the oligarch left Turkey for Moscow to personally deliver a “handwritten” message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy* to the Kremlin boss. In it, the Ukrainian head of state stated his conditions for a peace with Russia.

the Times According to Putin, however, he was not particularly pleased. He is said to have given Abramovich a grim message for Zelenskyj in a rage. “Tell him I will destroy them,” the newspaper quoted Putin as saying.

Ukraine conflict: Abramovich allegedly poisoned victim – Moscow and Kyiv deny

There were also worrying headlines during the week about the unofficial mediator Abramovich in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia*. That’s how it was Wall Street Journal reported that the oligarch and two Ukrainian negotiators had been poisoned. After a meeting in Kyiv, the three men had red eyes and painful tears. In addition, parts of the skin on the face and hands are said to have detached. However, the symptoms later subsided.

Also one AFP-Source said to be familiar with the negotiations between Kyiv* and Moscow reiterated: “Unfortunately, that actually happened.”

On the other hand, Kremlin spokesman Peskov firmly denied the incident on Tuesday (March 29). It is a “part of the information war” against Russia*, Peskov claimed: “It goes without saying that this information does not correspond to reality. The Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak had also rejected the reports of a possible poisoning of Abramovich*. (kh) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA