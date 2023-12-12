Fresh oliebollen from the local pastry stand, still warm in the bag. For many people it is a tradition on the last day of the year. But in many municipalities that is not allowed this year, because New Year's Day falls on Sunday. This also applies to the municipality of Hoeksche Waard, where Sunday rest is still sacred. And therefore, oliebol cannot and may not be sold. But not everyone accepts this in advance.

#Oliebollengate #rural #municipality #Sunday #rest #hinders #sale #fresh #goods #Year39s #Day