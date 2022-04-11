At the time of his death, the 80-year-old from Olgiata had with him over 330 thousand euros and the keys to luxurious cars

Over the last few hours, news has come that has shocked the entire community of Olgiata. A elderly 80-year-old suffered a sudden illness and died of a heart attack soon after. However at the time of his death there was a bizarre find from doctors: over 330 thousand euros and the keys of luxurious cars in your pocket. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

An elder died with his heritage in your pocket. This is what happened in Olgiata, a fraction of Roma Capitale. The man in question had 80 years old and he was in his own house when he fell ill. In light of this, the intervention of the rescuers was timely and they transported him to theGemini hospital From Rome.

Attempts by health professionals to keep him alive have been futile. The 80-year-old didn’t make it and died of a heart attack. However, a strange find was made following his death. The man had in his pocket 330 thousand euros in cashier’s checks, 12 thousand euros in cash and key of a Ferrari, a Suzuki and a Mercedes.

In light of the bizarre discovery i doctors they were forced to call the agents of the Monte Mario district. The latter have taken steps to secure the goods in the police station safe. These the words of a doctor:

When I found all that money in the documents, I immediately knew it was not an easy situation. With our colleagues we immediately decided to notify the police and to deliver that mountain of banknotes in a short time. I have been working in the emergency room for many years and such a thing had never happened to me.

It’s not all. The elder also had some possessions with which he lived on income. Currently the policemen of the Monte Mario police station have opened the investigations to find out to whom the 80-year-old’s assets should be delivered. For the moment it has only emerged a ‘hypothesis: probably the man had a business appointment, he had to meet someone.