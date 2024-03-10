Olga Zumarán, the new director of Miss World and one of the most emblematic figures of beauty pageants in Peru, opened her heart and told never-before-known details of her love life. After her separation from Bruno de Ayala, with whom she shared more than a decade of marriage, Olga preferred to maintain discretion about her relationship with him. Now, the former beauty queen told how she gets along with the father of her daughter. Additionally, she revealed if she currently has a romantic partner.

YOU CAN SEE: Olga Zumarán reveals if she will choose her queens from 'This is war': “There is no way”

Does Olga Zumarán currently have a romantic partner?

Olga Zumarán He clarified if he has a new romantic partner. From her new position as director of Miss World Peru, the former beauty queen pointed out that she is prioritizing reforming and giving prestige to the pageants in Peru, and she does not have time to fall in love with her.

“I'm busy again. I don't have time for anything. No, I don't have a partner. Lovers write to me, friends call me. But no, really, I don't want to get complicated,” Zumarán initially said.

“It's better not to have a partner because they start with 'sweetheart, I want here, I want there, what comes first? Your job or me?'. Oh, no, it's already happened to me. No, not those things anymore,” Olga added in an interview with Infobae.

YOU CAN SEE: Olga Zumarán is the new director of Miss World Peru: Crowns are not sold here

What is the relationship that Olga Zumarán has with the father of her daughter?

In 2014, Olga Zumarán He said in an interview that he decided to divorce Bruno de Ayala after 11 years of marriage. “The relationship had worn out, we were not a couple…Infidelity killed my marriage“he said on one occasion.

In 2024, the director of Miss World Peru commented on what the relationship between her daughter's father is like after their separation. “He cares so much about my daughter, about me too. He is waiting. We are great friends. “I am his only family here because he is in Spain,” said Zumarán.

What does Olga Zumarán do now?

Olga Zumaránrenowned Peruvian figure and former beauty queen, has taken on a significant new role as director ofbeauty queens Peru, an organization that includes Miss World, Miss Earth, Señora Perú and Mister Perú.

Its main focus is to reform the standards and selection processes in beauty pageants to ensure fairness and transparency, distancing itself from previous controversial practices that involved favoritism and popularity-influenced selections on reality shows.

Zumarán seeks to ensure that the election of the candidates reflects authenticity and merit. Likewise, he highlights the importance of genuine representation of the Peruvian regions. Her commitment to integrity and quality in beauty pageants marks a new chapter in the history of Miss World Peru, in which she promises a fair competition free of prejudice.

How old is Olga Zumarán?

Olga Roxana Gianina Zumarán Burga was born on May 21, 1960, which makes her 63 years old.

#Olga #Zumarán #reveals #partner #relationship #daughter39s #father