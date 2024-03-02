The Peruvian beauty pageant industry is experiencing a significant renewal with the designation of Olga Zumarán as director of Miss World Peru. In collaboration with Lizi de las Casas, Zumarán is committed to transforming these events, focusing on principles of honesty and justice. This radical change comes at a crucial moment, which highlights the need to reinstate trust and authenticity as essential foundations of national competitions.

With the firm declaration that “crowns are not for sale,” Olga Zumarán establishes a new paradigm in the history of beauty pageants in Peru. Together with Lizi de las Casas, she promises to confront and improve past criticism to establish a model where fair competition and preparation are the only routes to victory in Miss World Peru.

What did Olga Zumarán say about her new role as director of Miss World Peru?

Olga Zumarán, Recognized for her long career in fashion and beauty pageants, she has reaffirmed her commitment to transparency and merit in her new position. “We are going to carry out selective processes in the provinces and overcome different shortcomings that were in the contest,” Zumarán stated to this medium. His focus is on dismantling any suspicions about the fairness of the events by promoting a climate of equality and dedication. “Crowns are not sold here”he pointed to the Trome.

Under the administration of Zumarán and De las Casas, the Miss World Peru pageant will focus on highlighting the country's diversity and cultural values. This contest aims to evaluate the integral beauty and social commitment of its participants. Thus, it is differentiated from others by its emphasis on cultural preparation and national representativeness in the global arena.

Who is the Peruvian representative of Miss World?

Lucia Arellano, The current Miss World Peru will seek to bring the second crown to Peru. Let us remember that the first winner was Maju Mantilla, in 2004. Trained in different disciplines, Lucía aspires to exalt the name of Peru abroad and, thus, show the true value of Peruvian beauty.

The beauty queen is in India competing for a place in the grand final of the pageant that will take place next Saturday, March 9. This Wednesday, February 28, Arellano wore her typical costume inspired by the Peruvian Amazon.

What is Olga Zumarán's career in the world of beauty and fashion?

Olga Zumarán She is an emblematic figure in the fashion and beauty pageant scene in Peru. With decades of experience, she has been a fundamental part of training new generations of models and beauty queens. Her focus has always been on promoting beauty with a purpose and the comprehensive training of candidates. This has led her to now occupy the position of director of Miss World Peru with the promise of applying her extensive experience to improve the standards and perception of national pageants.

The new administration of Miss World Peru has introduced important changes in the selection process. Now, greater emphasis is placed on the authenticity, cultural preparation and social commitment of the candidates. More rigorous and transparent criteria have been established to ensure that those selected truly represent the values ​​and diversity of Peru. These changes seek to ensure that the contest is a true reflection of the country's talent and cultural wealth.

