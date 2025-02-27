Olga Viza and Verdeliss, among those awarded by the community, and Jenni Hermoso, one of those awarded by the Government Delegation



02/26/2025



Updated 02/27/2025 at 05: 30h.





Women, and some men, will be recognized at the International Women’s Day Awards of the Community of Madrid, and also by the Government Delegation. Recognition supports effort and talent trajectories that have allowed the advance of the role of women. The journalist Olga Viza, the referee Marta Huerta de Aza or the influencer and marathon Verdeliss are among the winners.

The recognition of March 8, which will deliver on Friday 7 the President Díaz Ayuso, will go to the journalist Olga Viza, pioneer in sports information and to give visibility to women in this world, and also to the first arbitrator of male professional football, Marta Huerta de Aza, UEFA collegiate and FIFA, and best arbitrator in the world in 2021 and 2022.

In addition, social educator Hanan Serroukh, daughter of Moroccan immigrants, who left her family for 15 years for refusing a forced marriage, is rewarded. And rewards two medical professionals: Dr. Santiago Lizárraga, head of Gynecology at Gregorio Marañón Hospital; and Carmen Gutiérrez, specialist in genital mutilation of the October 12 hospital.

On the other hand, the Astier Centro San José Foundation in Alcalá de Henares will also be honored, where his team of professionals, led by nurse Borja Lucas, gives comprehensive response to adult women with intellectual disabilities. The mother of 15 children Paloma Carmona – a year of the largest large family in Madrid – will also be recognized: he had his first baby with 20 years and will be awarded for the effort and total dedication to his great family. And the influencer and youtuber Verdeliss, a marathon that has participated and completed seven marathons for seven days in a row in seven continents, with triumphs in six of them, and mother of eight children, will also be awarded.









Government Delegation

On the other hand, the Delegation of the Government of Madrid has also made public the awards of its II edition of the recognition ‘8m. 8 women, 8 motifs’. On this occasion, awards will be awarded to athletes, influencers and social entities.

These awards will be given on March 4, and in the election of the winners they have participated with their citizen suggestions, associations and institutions. Among the eight awards of this year, the first is for Jennifer Hermos all levels and organizations of society ».

He has also been recognized by the Inés Hernand Government delegation, communicator, lawyer and feminist activist “who has used her voice and platforms to make visible the struggle for gender equality”, through his ‘we will be better’, along with Nerea Pérez de las Heras, and her work in programs such as Gen Playz.

The third winter is Patty Bonet, for the visibility of albinism in the performing arts. «Actress, journalist and, in addition, Albina. Fight for the visibility of this genetic condition that affects skin pigmentation and causes visual deficiency, which has brought the general public closer with the presentation of the Once awards ».

In addition, women receive a prize in the State Security Forces and Bodies (former Aequo), represented by two women: on the one hand, María Marcos (National Police), first woman in Spain to direct the security of the President of the Government. She is the General Director of the Department of Security in the Presidency of the Government, which means that she is responsible for defining, planning, directing, coordinating, executing and controlling the General Security Plan of the Moncloa complex and comprehensive security plans both permanent and special, that the president of the Government and her family must be established.

On the part of the Civil Guard, the recognized is the 1st Verónica Mateo García Cape Verónica, currently commander of Accidental Post of Cercedilla, for her professional career and her commitment to equality.

The neighbor of Torremocha María Teresa Nieto is awarded for her commitment to her people, of which she was a councilor, and “represents all the women who collaborate with all the festive and cultural activity of her municipality.”

The Single Mothers Association is honored this March 8 for defending a new family model and claiming the same benefits as, for example, large families. The Single Mothers by Choice Association (MSPE) is a non -profit non -profit organization, a state and created in 2007 by people without a partner who freely chose to have sons and daughters and form a single -parent family. Almost 1,000 families are part of this association.

A seventh prize goes to Soledad Muruaga López, who is recognized for his project on mental health and health from a gender perspective. Founder of women for health, non -profit association created in 1987 in defense of women’s health and rights and the eradication of multiple forms of gender violence.

The last of the winners this year is the journalist Carolina García Mundi, the voice of Afghan women. Redactor in the country, she traveled to Afghanistan in October 2024 with UNICEF with four other colleagues to tell the reality of Afghan women and girls, who gave their voice so that they could tell the world their stories.