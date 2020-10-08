Olga Tokarczuk and Peter Handke, in an illustration by Niklas Elmehed. In the video, the moment of announcement of the award of the two Nobel (REUTERS).

The Polish Olga Tokarczuk and Austrian Peter Handke have won the 2018 and 2019 Nobel Prize for Literature, as announced by the Swedish Academy on Thursday. The jury has returned to bet on two European authors in front of the pools that pointed towards nationalities underrepresented in the history of the highest literary award. For the first time in its history, the Academy has awarded the awards for two consecutive years on the same day, after the scandals of sexual abuse and leaks that led it to postpone the allocation of the 2018 award for 12 months. That interruption has turned the day of this Thursday in an exceptional session, surrounded by great expectation. Both Nobel prizes will be awarded on December 10.

Tokarczuk is the 15th woman – and the second Polish, after the poet Wislawa Szymborska – to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature, which have received 116 winners throughout their history. The Swedish Academy on this occasion wanted to recognize the “narrative imagination that represents, with encyclopedic passion, the crossing of borders as a way of life.” Born in 1962 in a town in the Silesia region, the writer trained as a psychologist and she debuted her first book in the early 1990s. “She builds her novels on a tension between cultural opposites: nature versus culture, reason versus insanity, man versus woman, home versus alienation,” added the jury. The Polish writer will visit Spain in November, coinciding with the appearance of the translation of his latest novel, and will participate on November 15 in the Literaktum festival of San Sebastián. His work was originally published by Lumen in Spanish, later by Siruela and he will release his new book in Anagrama, although only a handful of his novels can be read in Spanish: a On the bones of the dead Y A place called once sand will add up in a few weeks, The Wanderers. Although Tokarczuk resides in Wroclaw, this morning’s announcement surprised her in Germany. The popularity of this author has been increasing in recent years, she won the Man Booker International in 2018, she also won the Jan Michalski Prix and is nominated for the National Book Award in the category of best translated book of the year in the United States. The film adaptation of his novel Spoor, directed by Agnieszka Holland, won the Silver Bear at the 2017 Berlin Film Festival.



Thinker, essayist, novelist, poet, playwright and filmmaker, Handke (Griffen, Austria, 76 years old) is the author of books such as Impeorabl disgraceand, Short letter for a long goodbye or The goalkeeper’s fear of penalty, from plays like Insults to the public or The ward wants to be a tutor and wrote the scripts for Wim Wenders films as famous as False movement Y Sky over Berlin. He also directed films such as The absence or The left-handed woman. His name had sounded on the lists of possible Nobel candidates, but had been discarded from the pools due to the political controversy that his figure arouses. The jury has said that it receives the 2019 Nobel Prize for Literature “for an influential work that, with linguistic inventiveness, has explored the peripheries and the specificity of the human experience.” In Spain, his work has been published by labels such as Peninsula, Nordic, Alfaguara or Alianza, among others. “Handke has established himself as one of the most influential writers in Europe after World War II,” adds the Swedish Academy.

Olga Tokarczuk, at the Edinburgh International Book Festival in August 2017. On video, part of her speech after winning the Man Booker International in 2018. ROBERTO RICCIUTI / GETTY IMAGES / VIDEO: REUTERS-QUALITY

This October academic Anders Olsson stressed that diversity was one of the priorities that the committee had set for itself. “We need to broaden our perspective,” he told the media. “We have had a Eurocentric vision of literature and now we are looking around the world. Previously, we were more focused on men. Now there are many women who are really excellent ”.

The numbers serve to clarify his words: on 101 occasions the Academy has awarded a man, which is 87% of the total. In addition, 85 laureates (more than 73%) come from Europe, including Tokarczuk and Handke themselves. France is the country with the most eminent writers, 14.

The exceptional announcement of two awards this year, something unprecedented in the centennial history of the Nobel Prize in Literature, is due to the sexual scandal and alleged leaks that shook the Swedish Academy in November 2017. The Swedish newspaper with the largest circulation, Dagens Nyheter, He then published a report in which 18 women accused Jean-Claude Arnault, husband of the academic Katarina Frostenson and very close to the institution, of sexual abuse and harassment. An internal investigation concluded that Frostenson had incurred a conflict of interest, and had to leave his position at the Academy on allegations that he had leaked confidential information to his spouse. The scandal forced a period of reflection and profound change. Resignations were precipitated from an institution whose positions were for life.

The news of the Nobel always comes as a surprise, but this year twice. The works of Handke and Tokarczuk will flood the bookstores starting this Thursday. “You can never have anything planned because there are always many who can win and many who were going to be safe like Amos Oz and Philip Roth and never received it,” explained Verónica García de Machado, a distribution group, on the phone yesterday. Today, readers may come to look for the winners’ works, but maybe, at least in the case of the still unknown to the general public, with Tokarczuk as happened with Svetlana Alexievich and his book on Chernobyl, it takes a TV series to get it off the ground as a publishing phenomenon.