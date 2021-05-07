The distinguished Puerto Rican singer Olga Tañón launched his fifteenth musical production this Friday, May 7, Paths of Love, an album of songs influenced by the regional Mexican genre.

“Paths of Love, another dream come true. It took me time, but I am confident that we achieved a product of excellence and even more so produced with great respect for regional Mexican music, and especially love, “said Tañón in a press release.

The album contains seven new songs that make up the mexican folklore Y Colombian popular music. These have been written by the same Tañón in conjunction with Eliot Feliciano ‘Mago ​​de Oz’, Héctor Espinoza, Oscar Reyes, Rony Wyatts, Samo and Omar Soto.

However, this would not be the first time that the Grammy Award winner has had an approach with the Mexican musicIt is enough just to look at his biography to realize that this interest has been latent in his career for several years. For example, your album New Trails, from 1996, was composed and produced by the renowned Mexican artist Marco Antonio Solis.

‘La mujer de fuego’, as she has been nicknamed throughout her career, has also had representative themes within regional Mexican music, as titles such as “Enough already” Y “My eternal secret love”They suggest that influence that has always been latent in Tañón.

Olga Tañon Awards

Last April 13th, “I call you”, First official single from the album Paths of Love with the peculiarity of having two versions: tropical and regional Mexican fusion. As expected, both videos passed a million views in a short time.

Thus, the artist would be again expanding her musical biography, in which she has managed to take two Grammy awards and four Latin Grammy, being also the maximum winner of the Lo Nuestro Award, with more than 30 statuettes awarded to the Puerto Rican.