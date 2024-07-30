She cried inconsolably as she bowed to the crowd. She got down on her knees and raised her arms, making the “five” gesture with her hand. This is her fifth medal at the Olympic Games, the first for her country this year. But for her it means much more than that. It is a vindication for Ukraine. “This is special for me. Infinitely special. This is for the athletes from my country who have not been able to be here because Russia killed them,” said Olga Kharlan (Mikolaiv, Ukraine, 33) after beating the Korean Choi Se-bin (15-14) in a comeback that tasted like vindication. She added: “And also for all the athletes who are here representing Ukraine. You don’t know how difficult it is to prepare and concentrate on the competition when you are at home, under attack, every day.” Since the conflict began two years ago, around 400 Ukrainian athletes have died, according to figures from the country’s Ministry of Sport. Kharlan pointed to the colours of her helmet, her flag, with the same colours painted on her nails, excited. “Ukraine, I love you. This is for you, darling,” she shouted, excited, with her family present at the Grand Palais, the century-old glass palace that hosts the fencing competition at these Paris Games. Her victory, her medal, is the end of a few painful years, in which she was on the verge of not landing in the French capital after refusing to greet the Russian Anna Smirnova at last year’s world championships. But a letter changed her course.

A year earlier, at the World Fencing Championships in Milan, Italy, Kharlan had reached the semi-finals of the tournament after defeating the Russian Anna Smirnova 15-7. A resounding victory that did not have the desired outcome. At the end, the Ukrainian refused to salute Smirnova. In fencing, the rules state that, after the match, and as a sign of respect for the opponent, it is obligatory to salute her, since otherwise it could lead to a black card and a consequent disqualification. Kharlan did not salute her, and left the venue. Her convictions were above the more than possible consequences: she was clear about her position and how far she would go to defend it.

More information

Smirnova was left prostrate, wandering around the track waiting for the Ukrainian to close the fight with the required salute, or to receive her corresponding punishment. After almost an hour in which the Russian athlete sat on a chair provided by her coaches in the middle of the track in protest – and which prevented the rest of the opponents from fighting their fights – the Fencing Federation analyzed the case and decided to disqualify and sanction Kharlan for two months. The Ukrainian cried for hours, prostrate on the ground, and received thousands of messages, mostly of support. “When I found out that they wanted to withdraw me from the competition, disqualify me, give me a black card, of course, that killed me. It hurt me so much that I screamed in pain,” the athlete said then in a video posted on her social networks. “We have understood that the country that terrorizes ours, our people, our families, is also terrorizing sport. […] “I did not want to shake this athlete’s hand and I acted with my heart,” she added. That event was key to qualifying for the Paris Games. But the Olympic Committee and its president, Thomas Bach, sent her a letter in 2023 assuring her of her participation thanks to the wildcard places. “It is admirable how you have managed this situation and I want to express my support for you,” Bach assured her in the letter.

In Paris, she made it to the semi-finals, but lost to France’s Sara Blazer (15-7), so she could only fight for bronze. Her family was there. Whenever they can, they come to watch the athlete compete. “When they come to see me, I feel that they are safe,” said Kharlan. Her parents live in Nicolaeiv, near Odessa, a city in Ukraine that was attacked by drones last March while the national fencing team was securing an Olympic ticket to the World Cup in Athens. The athlete, who has long since settled in Italy and lives there, has become accustomed to waking up and crying at the news. She also has gotten used to waiting for messages from her family and friends to find out if they are still alive.

Ukraine’s Olga Kharlan, just after defeating South Korea’s Sebin Choi in their bronze medal match in the Women’s Individual Sabre. Shashenka Gutierrez (EFE)

“In competitions, you have to stop thinking about everything that is happening for a couple of hours and then you come back to reality. That is what we have had to learn during these two years,” she confessed in an interview with AS. Worries that led her at some point to lose focus on her sport, and to think about quitting on some occasion. Kharlan does not know if these Games will be the last of her career. After 15 world medals, individual bronze in London and Rio, and silver and gold in teams in Brazil and Beijing respectively, her future may take another path. “I think I will stop for a while after Paris. It will be my fifth Olympic Games. […] I want to grow old, start a family and also have a different life. First of all, I have to keep giving everything,” she explained to AS. Her demands and fight will not stop. “It is a message for all of Ukraine, for the whole world. I am Ukrainian, my blood is Ukrainian, and I want to say that Ukrainians never give up. We will not give up,” said Kharlan.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive the Daily newsletter of the Paris Olympic Games.