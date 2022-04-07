The red-painted nails of a dead woman that stand out starkly against the black gravel. When Olga saw the photo on social media, she immediately knew that her mother Irina Filkina had not survived Butsha’s hell.

The woman herself fled the war in her home country. “For weeks I remained in the dark about my mother’s fate,” she tells the French BFM. ,,I thought she was hiding in a basement somewhere, but that one image killed all hope. Later I learned that Russian troops riddled her with bullets.”

Filkina’s nail technician also recognized her immediately from that one heart on the ring finger. “Since the beginning of February, Irina has come to take makeup classes with me,” makeup artist Anastasia Subacheva told CNN. “I last saw her the day before the war started.”

Raised two daughters

Irina Filkina was full of plans, says Subacheva. She would turn 53 in April and wanted to focus on herself after working tirelessly for the past three decades, raising her two daughters between the cities of Bucha and Irpin, on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

Filkina bought her very first set of blush, eyeliner and concealer from Subacheva, which she planned to wear to an upcoming concert. She got a cherry red manicure and drew “a heart on her finger because she started to love herself,” according to Subacheva.



Quote

She drew a heart on her finger because she started to love herself Anastasia Subacheva, make-up artist of Filkina

But her plans stalled in late February when Russia invaded Ukraine. Her daughters decided to cross the border into Poland, but Filkina stayed behind to help people. According to her daughter, she spent a week in the Bucha’s Epicenter shopping center, feeding people sheltering there and cooking for the Ukrainian army.

On March 5, Filkina tried to get a seat in one of the cars that evacuated people from the mall from the city. But when there was no room left, she decided to cycle home. One of Filkina’s daughters, 26-year-old Olga Shchyruk, said she begged her mother not to ride her black bicycle home that day. She asked her to take the train out of town instead. “I told her it was unsafe there. Russia occupied the whole village – they killed people,” Shchyruk told cNN. “Olga, don’t you know your mother? I can move mountains!”

It was the last conversation they had. Filkina never came home that day.

Dead cleaned up

Shchyruk refused to believe her mother had died, despite the Ukrainian military telling the family that she had died on March 5. The army said it would be impossible to retrieve her body because a Russian tank was nearby.

While her daughter continued to search for her, Irina lay alone on Yablunska Street, where at least 20 other bodies of civilians were found after months of Russian occupation. Shchyruk has no idea when she will see her mother’s body. Local officials have spent the past week clearing the dead and demining the town.

The mayor of Butya estimates that as many as 300 people have died under the Russian occupation, where reports of summary executions, brutality and indiscriminate shooting have sparked global outrage and new sanctions against Moscow.

Shchyruk wants to set up a foundation in the name of Filkina to help young Ukrainians affected by war. “I want the photo of her hand to be a symbol of new beginnings,” she said. “This symbol tells the occupiers that they can do anything to us, but they can’t take away the most important thing: love. Love for people that they don’t have.”



