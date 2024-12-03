Before the watchful eyes of Ponce – perfectly dressed in mourning, as was logical for the occasion -, Castella, Manzanares, Talavante, Fernando Adrián, Roca Rey and her teacher Fernando Robleño, Olga Casado ‘entertained’ cutting a tail at the festival for those affected by the DANA in Valencia that was held at the Vistalegre Palace. There was a crowd in the stalls, who came out to greet the bullfighter before her bull came out, an extraordinary animal from Garcigrande. “It was quite unexpected for me to enter the festival,” Olga, who had just finished the festival, told ABC. season on October 15. «When they gave me the news, imagine… what an illusion! “I feel that it is the reward for my great season.” It started in Castellón, being the winner without horses. After that he went to Puerto de Santa María, where he cut off two ears from a steer from Torrealta, the Silver Spike from Calasparra, the Silver Orange in Algemesí, Puerta Grande in Albacete… «It has been a dream season, in the that I have been able to go to important places and succeed. Also step into many towns that have a lot of charm, and that, if it weren’t for the world of bullfighting, I would surely never know. Bullfighting on December 1st in Spain is not easy, and the days before – full of “logical nerves and a lot of uncertainty” “- he did not stop training, because “it was a day that I consider could mark a before and after in my career.” And so it was: she arrived at the square “very excited and happy to see the stands full of young people and the ‘There are no tickets’.” And he went out to ‘reveientacalderas’ with the perfect steer: «He was very good. He was the one who helped me succeed, and I have enjoyed it from the beginning to the end, from the moment I took the cape until I put the sword in it. Related News No Ayuso makes the Vistalegre bullfighting festival official poster for the DANA victims Rosario Pérez Ponce, Castella, Manzanares, Talavante, Adrián, Roca Rey and Casado will make the parade on December 1 at the Palacio de CarabanchelThe toast of that Guadarnés, from Garcigrande, went to Isabel Díaz Ayuso. «It is a mirror in which I look at myself, not only because of everything she has achieved on a political level, but because she is a woman who overcomes everything. No matter how many blows they want to give him, he always overcomes it and for me he is a true leader. He also did not lack a poncista tribute: «I really like Maestro Ponce and I have made poncinas many times. “This bull allowed me to do them, and it was very nice to do them in front of the teacher.” After returning to the ring with the top trophies, classmates from the Yiyo School took her out through a large door: «Better than in my dreams. It has been a pleasure to see so many young people en masse, so many young people applauding me, both men and women, boys and girls, and that they have been able to see a future in me. Is Olga already looking at that future? «It’s very early. I don’t know what will happen in 2025, nor do I want to know. “Right now my only concern is to train day by day, learn and grow as a bullfighter and as a person.” And that training lasts all day: physical exercise, and bullfighting in the mornings and afternoons, which “for me is the fundamental basis.” In these times of so much feminism (misunderstood), here comes a woman to bring the truth: “I also have to lift weights. The bull does not distinguish between men and women, but we are not equal by nature, there is a difference in physical aspects and I have to work a little more than them. She, as Cristina Sánchez said on several occasions, feels like a bullfighter. «Feminism is on a political level that has been taken to the extreme, right? In the world of bullfighting I do not feel discriminated against for being a woman, and I am just as bullfighter.

#Olga #Casado #bullfighter #cut #tail #Vistalegre #festival #bull #distinguish #man #woman