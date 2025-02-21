Last December, a name took over the Vistalegre festival for the victims of the Dana: Olga Casado, who cut a tail, surrounded by figures. In less than a month, next March 9 in the morning, it will debut with itching in … Olivenza, sharing a poster with Marco Pérez and Tomás Bastos, with steers from Fuente Ymbro, La Purísima and Talavante. «It’s a dream for me”He said in an act in the monumental Madrid.

Sharing stage with her was one of Casado’s referents: Alejandro Talavante. «When I saw the teacher I wanted to be a bullfighter. He has always impressed me and was stunned, ”said Olga, who also named José Tomás, Juli, Juan Ortega and Miguel Abellán as their idols.

«I spend the worse when I lite the bullfights, that when bullfighting», Explained Alejandro, who continued:« When I’m going to fight everything depends on me, but when there are many factors that you don’t control. Generates pressure, Because the triumph of the bullfighters depends on me». In addition to Olga’s bullfight, he will deal with the first bullfight, which will be held on March 7. And he joked: “This morning he spoke with Nacho, and told him that what happens will be his fault, because I have delegated in him these days,” since he will fight Sunday afternoon, after which fairs such as Fallas or Castellón will arrive To start a season «of great commitment, just like last year. Every year I find myself better and I think it will be able to see».

While Talavante has the season quite aimed, since it will be in all important squares, Casado has the mind set at the Jaén Festival and its debut with itchors: «I do not know what will happen this season, but I am intensifying my preparation, but Because now I pass another movie. I am preparing everything that I have to prepare to do my best When the time comes, and thus get what I propose and try to be the best bullfighter woman in history».

Talavante, who also debuted with horses in Olivenza exactly twenty years ago, remembered this stage, and waited to Casado: “It is a very beautiful time because you have everything to do, nobody has seen you a lot and can be surprised.” For its part, the Madrid valued in a positive way what was achieved so far, since «I have managed to fight like me sometimes dream to fight».

The two protagonists had similarities in their careers and also in their lives: none had a bullfighting history. «My father – who had nothing to do with this world – has respected my dream and has understood it. He has come to me to bullring, and he has seen that this is an art». “My parents were not very fond of,” said the Pacense, who was fond of his grandfather. Both bullfighters kindly attended to all the fans, who had filled the room, who approached them at the end of the act, which was led by Noelia López.