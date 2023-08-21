Sunday, August 20, 2023, 10:43 p.m.



He scored the goal, another decisive goal, and lifted his shirt. And under La Roja’s jacket, he had another, thermal, red, on which he had written a name with a permanent marker: ‘Merchi’. Who is he? The mother of a recently deceased friend. Olga Carmona has become the great protagonist of the last two matches, she scored the decisive target against Sweden, and this Sunday she did it in the final. History of the female Red. And with a very special dedication.

What no one could imagine is that Olga’s father was also going to die a few hours later. Around ten at night, in Spain, the Federation published a message of encouragement to the player, confirming her loss.

In fact, the Andalusian, just after the match, did not reflect on the victory, on the game. No way. She began her statements to Televisión Española with a message to the family of her friend. She has sent them encouragement, I have told them that she is with them. And as happened in South Africa, when Iniesta remembered her deceased friend, Dani Jarque, now Carmona looks at her friend.

«First of all, I want to say that this victory, that this that we have achieved, goes to the mother of one of my best friends who has recently passed away. From here she dedicates it to the whole family. With all my love », she launched the new star of Spain, with only 23 years. Enormous.