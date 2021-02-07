Olga Carmona celebrated Real Madrid’s triumph against Valencia (3-1) revealing what she said to Asllani, who scored a decisive hat-trick, after his goal of Vaseline. “What you just did in Andalusia is called a great goal”, The Sevillian soccer player published on Twitter after the meeting in Valdebebas. In the publication you could see how Olga Carmona was making a comment to Asllani during the celebration of her second goal against the Che team. Some words that according to the ‘7’ of Madrid would refer to the quality shown by the Swedish in said target.

The thing did not stop there. A fan asked him what he was saying with his hand gestures to Asllani after that goal and Olga Carmona did not hesitate to answer. “I was telling him that the Vaseline could be done with less suspense, so as not to suffer so much,” commented the former Sevilla player and current Real Madrid player, who yesterday achieved a great victory in the fight for Europe, where all her rivals tied.

Olga Carmona was a substitute and her departure to the field coincided with the arrival of the goals from the Swedish forward. And is that the Andalusian jumped to the green to replace Maite Oroz in the 63rd minute, four minutes before Asllani put on her heroin cape to sign a hat-trick in three minutes. The ‘7’ of Real Madrid is having great weight in the white team, in which its speed and imbalance are giving good results in the game of the white team, for which he scored the first Madrid goal in the history of the Barça-Real Madrid.