Monday, August 21, 2023
Olga Carmona: moving message for the death of her father before becoming world champion

August 21, 2023
in Sports
Olga Carmona: moving message for the death of her father before becoming world champion

The player found out about the death after lifting the Cup.

Eight hours after the title celebration, the Spanish Football Federation reported that Olga Carmona’s father, the player who scored the only goal in the final, had died.

The player received the information after the Cup celebration. According to press reports, the father had been ill for a year. The newspaper ‘El Español’ assured that the death of Carmona’s father occurred one day before the final, but the player’s family, who found out about it while traveling to Australia, decided not to tell her so as not to affect her emotionally.

And now, Carmona herself decided to speak out about what happened with a moving message.

Olga Carmona’s moving message

“And without knowing it, I had my star before the game started. I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique. I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace, dad” (Sic), noted the young player, captain in recent days, through her Twitter account.

An image of him, in which he is seen kissing the gold medal, closed the emotional publication.

