Olga Carmona: moving message for the death of her father before becoming world champion

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Olga Carmona, from Spain.
Olga Carmona, from Spain.
The player found out about the death after lifting the Cup.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
Eight hours after the title celebration, the Spanish Football Federation reported that Olga Carmona’s father, the player who scored the only goal in the final, had died.
(The tragedy of the women’s World Cup: the details of the hard situation of Olga Carmona).
The player received the information after the Cup celebration. According to press reports, the father had been ill for a year. The newspaper ‘El Español’ assured that the death of Carmona’s father occurred one day before the final, but the player’s family, who found out about it while traveling to Australia, decided not to tell her so as not to affect her emotionally.
And now, Carmona herself decided to speak out about what happened with a moving message.
(Olga Carmona goes from joy to mourning: sad news after winning the World Cup)
Olga Carmona’s moving message
“And without knowing it, I had my star before the game started. I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique. I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace, dad” (Sic), noted the young player, captain in recent days, through her Twitter account.
An image of him, in which he is seen kissing the gold medal, closed the emotional publication.
And without knowing it, I had my Star before the game started. I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique. I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace dad 🌟❤️🩹 pic.twitter.com/Uby0mteZQ3
— Olga Carmona (@7olgacarmona) August 20, 2023
ADVANCE
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Olga #Carmona #moving #message #death #father #world #champion
Leave a Reply