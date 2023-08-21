Olga Carmona goes from joy to mourning: sad news after winning the World Cup

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Olga Carmona
The winger scored the goal that gave Spain the Women’s World Cup title.
Olga Carmona was the heroine of Spain in the auction of the Women’s World Cup. She scored a goal in the semi-final against Sweden and on Sunday, she gave her team her first-ever orbital senior title by scoring the game-winner against England in the final.
But now, the joy for the crown has, for her, a very sad contrast: the Royal Spanish Football Federation confirmed the death of her father.
“The RFEF deeply regrets to announce the death of Olga Carmona’s father. The soccer player learned the sad news after the World Cup final. We send our most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain. We love you, Olga, you are the history of Spanish football,” says the entity’s statement.
No further details are known about the death of the footballer’s father.
Carmona is Linda Caicedo’s teammate at Real Madrid. The player had dedicated her lot to the mother of one of her best friends who had also recently passed away.
“We could see the growth of the team in the championship and we can say that we are world champions. It is a unique moment, we are not aware of what we have done, I think we will only be when we return to Spain,” she declared after winning the title.
News in development.
SPORTS
