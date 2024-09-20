The E1.RU award organizers said that Olga Buzova’s rider includes sausage

The organizers of the E1.RU award have published a list of demands from singer Olga Buzova, who has become the host of the event taking place in Yekaterinburg. Rider published journalists of the portal.

According to the award’s representatives, Buzova is the most unpretentious celebrity.

“Olga asks to serve the following on the table: tea with honey and lemon, water, fruit, sliced ​​vegetables, several types of nuts, cheese and, of course, bologna sausage,” the publication quotes the list as saying.

Also in the dressing room, which must be locked, there must be: a mirror, five towels, a white robe, slippers, a steamer, dry and wet wipes.

