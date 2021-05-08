TV presenter and singer Olga Buzova refuses to cancel an upcoming concert in Yekaterinburg, despite the fact that she recently underwent surgery under general anesthesia. It is reported by “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.

The journalists of the edition called the administration of the box office, where they sell tickets for the concert scheduled for Friday, May 14. They were told that there was no information about the cancellation of the event and were offered to purchase tickets at a price of 42 thousand for a table reservation and 1.7 thousand rubles for a dance floor.

Olga Buzova, 35, was urgently hospitalized and operated on Wednesday, May 5.

The next day, the star turned to subscribers with an apology for not getting in touch for a long time, since she had to move away from anesthesia. “The temperature just went up a lot. Everything is fine, I am under the supervision of doctors and I will probably lie down for a bit, because I really want to sleep, ”she said and urged not to worry about her.

On May 7, Buzova admitted in a story that she felt better, but so far she only has the strength to walk to the toilet. She added that she was “constantly crying” for some unknown reason and that it is very difficult to recover. The singer demonstrated that she was injected with an antibiotic and pain reliever through a catheter.

Buzova did not say with what diagnosis she was hospitalized and asks not to speculate in the comments.