On November 21, singer Olga Buzova called rapper Alisher Morgenstern (included in the register of individuals-foreign agents) a person who betrayed his homeland.

A video appeared on the Web where she explained why she no longer listens to the artist.

“I don’t listen to Morgenstern anymore. I do not listen to those who betrayed the Motherland, ”said the singer.

On the same day, Morgenstern himself commented on the situation on Instagram (owned by Meta, a recognized extremist organization in Russia).

“So we recently saw each other at the airport, hugged … How did I become a traitor in a couple of months?” The rapper wrote.

Earlier, on October 19, Morgenstern complained that he had to leave Russia because of the Sobchak interview.

On October 25 last year, in a conversation with Sobchak, Morgenstern said that he “does not understand this Victory Day, which took place 76 years ago, at all.” Probably, there is simply nothing to be proud of, the rapper said then.

The next day, Morgenstern clarified that his phrase about Victory Day was taken out of context.

After that, the chairman of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to study information about possible violations of the law in the statements of rapper Morgenstern about Victory Day. In November, the UK began checking Morgenstern’s videos. The investigation considered that the work of the performer promotes drug use and deviant behavior.

In November 2021, Morgenstern left for Dubai.