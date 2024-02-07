Home page World

From: Julian Mayr

Press Split

Several European countries feel like they are already in spring weather-wise. A front is once again bringing wintry conditions to some parts of Austria.

Vienna – Meteorologically it doesn't start until March 1st, but the weather of the last few days has already been a first foretaste of spring in many parts of Europe. In Italy, bathers have already ventured to the beaches of Liguria and Sicily, and in the far north of the country, in South Tyrol, the first days of February brought record temperatures of over 20 degrees. Extremely mild, albeit stormy, weather also broke over Austria.

According to weather forecasts, it will continue to be relatively mild in the coming days. However, anyone who believes that winter has already abdicated for good may have to be patient. In isolated cases, a cold front called “Olga” could cause snow showers and freezing temperatures.

In the southwest of Austria (in the picture Obergail im Lesachtal, Carinthia) the weather could become wintry again. © Pond5Images/Imago/Screenshot GeoSphere Austria

Wind, rain and frost: cold front “Olga” brings changeable weather to Austria

According to the meteorological service, this was responsible for the recently exceptionally high temperatures GeoSphere Austria a stormy westerly current. It will remain windy, especially in Vienna, Lower Austria and Upper Austria. On Thursday night (February 8th), precipitation will spread in the north of the country, coming from Germany and the Czech Republic, according to the forecast ORF. The reason for this is according to the portal wetter.at the cold front “Olga”, which is likely to bring changeable weather to Austria in the coming days.

Thursday promises to be cloudy in most parts of the country, along the northern side of the Alps and in the north of Austria, in Upper Austria and parts of Lower Austria it will rain at times, according to the forecast from GeoSphere Austria. The snowfall limit is usually between 1,600 and 1,900 meters. However, it remains dry and mostly sunny on the southern side of the Alps, in East Tyrol, Carinthia and parts of Styria. However, it can get frosty there in the morning hours, with temperatures around minus 2 degrees.

Stormy southerly currents bring foehn and warm temperatures

On Friday (February 9th) a partly stormy southerly current will take hold, especially in the Alpine region and in the south. Rain showers are possible on the main Alpine ridge and in East Tyrol and Carinthia, with snowfall above 1300 meters. In the rest of the country it is likely to remain dry on Friday – and largely mild. Due to the foehn in some valleys in the west, temperatures can climb to up to 17 degrees, according to the forecast wetter.orf.at.

See also Neighboring countries send delegation to Niger to negotiate with military junta Weather forecast for Austria Daily highs Thursday, February 8th 15 degrees Friday, February 9th 18 degrees Saturday, February 10th 19 degrees Sunday, February 11th 12 degrees

Source: GeoSphere Austria

The weekend also starts mildly and with lots of wind. On Saturday (February 10th) it could even get up to 20 degrees in some areas, he said ORF. In the southwest, however, it remains comparatively fresh and unstable. Snowfall is also possible from around 1300 meters above sea level.

Cautious return of winter in Austria – only noticeably cooler from mid-February

However, there can be no talk of a real winter comeback until Sunday (February 11th). And even then there will only be moderate snow and cold. In the mountains there is sometimes heavy rain, which falls as snow at higher altitudes. So at least it's most likely a hurray message for many skiers.

According to GeoSphere, the snow line will drop to up to 1,100 meters throughout the day. According to ORF, the snow in the west could fall to up to 800 meters. But in the east it remains too mild, with highs of twelve to 15 degrees and a west wind still blowing.

8 pictures that show that Italy is in Austria View photo series

According to the seasonal forecast from GeoSphere Austria, it will probably only get significantly cooler from the middle of the month. The German Weather Service has also announced the return of freezing temperatures from next week for Germany and Bavaria in particular. The good news for everyone who longs for mild spring weather: During the day, the thermometer is unlikely to drop significantly below zero degrees.