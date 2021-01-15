Actor Alexander Oleshko called the deceased Boris Grachevsky irreplaceable as the artistic director of Yeralash, reports RIA News…

“I don’t know how this magazine will now exist without such a leader who has put his whole life on it,” the artist said in an interview with the agency.

Oleshko noted that he had never seen Grachevsky in a bad mood. According to him, the artistic director of Yeralash was “the personification of life, cheerful hooliganism, a storehouse of jokes and anecdotes.”

The actor also said that during his illness Grachevsky hoped and believed that he would get out.

“And we understood that Bori had such a reserve of vitality … But it didn’t work out,” Oleshko added.

Recall Grachevsky died the day before at the age of 72. It was reported that the cause of his death was the coronavirus. At the end of last year, the artistic director of “Yeralash” was hospitalized in one of the capital’s hospitals. His wife said that he was in intensive care in a consistently serious condition.

Condolences on the death of Grachevsky were expressed by the Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation Olga Lyubimova, as well as Russian artists.