Olenka Mejia appeared on the Magaly Medina program this Tuesday, May 30 to confirm that she had an affair with soccer player Jefferson Farfán. The young woman referred to the miscarriage she had in a report issued and confirmed that she was from the former striker of Alianza Lima. “It’s very painful, but I do have to accept it,” she said on the set of “Magaly TV, the firm.” She also gave details of how the events that heavily involved the “Foquita” happened.

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Klug does not feel alluded to with the latest messages from Jefferson Farfán: “I am not pending”

What did Olenka Mejía say about her miscarriage?

Olenka Mejía spoke about how this event affected her and revealed that, in these statements, her family is learning the truth. “It was a spontaneous abortion, I did not know, I was not aware that it had occurred,” she said. Then, she began to explain that she had to be taken to a clinic for urgent care.

“I communicated to him (Jefferson Farfán) and he told me: ‘Don’t worry, a person I trust the most will accompany you’, Robinson Llerena,” he added. “He is the one who communicates with me all the time and we went to said clinic to see my condition,” he added, noting that he lost his son at that moment.

Why did Jefferson Farfán sue Olenka Mejía?

The news of a romance between Olenka Mejía and Jefferson Farfán spread as a result of some statements by the young woman in March 2022. “The feeling is very beautiful, no one is denying it. I just don’t want to make myself known for being one of his either,” she said at the time.

This May, in “Love and Fire”, the young woman referred to the subject again and revealed that the former soccer player filed a lawsuit against her for defamation and a request for one million soles. In this regard, Magaly Medina reacted: “How abusive (Jefferson Farfán)! She is a family mother, a single mother and, at some point, she boasted that she had a relationship with Jefferson (…) What is the harm? “.

Olenka Mejía made strong revelations in “Amor y Fuego”. Photo: composition LR/capture/Willax TV/infobae

#Olenka #Mejía #reveals #son #lost #Jefferson #Farfáns #quotIt #painfulquot

Olenka Mejia appeared on the Magaly Medina program this Tuesday, May 30 to confirm that she had an affair with soccer player Jefferson Farfán. The young woman referred to the miscarriage she had in a report issued and confirmed that she was from the former striker of Alianza Lima. “It’s very painful, but I do have to accept it,” she said on the set of “Magaly TV, the firm.” She also gave details of how the events that heavily involved the “Foquita” happened.

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Klug does not feel alluded to with the latest messages from Jefferson Farfán: “I am not pending”

What did Olenka Mejía say about her miscarriage?

Olenka Mejía spoke about how this event affected her and revealed that, in these statements, her family is learning the truth. “It was a spontaneous abortion, I did not know, I was not aware that it had occurred,” she said. Then, she began to explain that she had to be taken to a clinic for urgent care.

“I communicated to him (Jefferson Farfán) and he told me: ‘Don’t worry, a person I trust the most will accompany you’, Robinson Llerena,” he added. “He is the one who communicates with me all the time and we went to said clinic to see my condition,” he added, noting that he lost his son at that moment.

Why did Jefferson Farfán sue Olenka Mejía?

The news of a romance between Olenka Mejía and Jefferson Farfán spread as a result of some statements by the young woman in March 2022. “The feeling is very beautiful, no one is denying it. I just don’t want to make myself known for being one of his either,” she said at the time.

This May, in “Love and Fire”, the young woman referred to the subject again and revealed that the former soccer player filed a lawsuit against her for defamation and a request for one million soles. In this regard, Magaly Medina reacted: “How abusive (Jefferson Farfán)! She is a family mother, a single mother and, at some point, she boasted that she had a relationship with Jefferson (…) What is the harm? “.

Olenka Mejía made strong revelations in “Amor y Fuego”. Photo: composition LR/capture/Willax TV/infobae

#Olenka #Mejía #reveals #son #lost #Jefferson #Farfáns #quotIt #painfulquot

Olenka Mejia appeared on the Magaly Medina program this Tuesday, May 30 to confirm that she had an affair with soccer player Jefferson Farfán. The young woman referred to the miscarriage she had in a report issued and confirmed that she was from the former striker of Alianza Lima. “It’s very painful, but I do have to accept it,” she said on the set of “Magaly TV, the firm.” She also gave details of how the events that heavily involved the “Foquita” happened.

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Klug does not feel alluded to with the latest messages from Jefferson Farfán: “I am not pending”

What did Olenka Mejía say about her miscarriage?

Olenka Mejía spoke about how this event affected her and revealed that, in these statements, her family is learning the truth. “It was a spontaneous abortion, I did not know, I was not aware that it had occurred,” she said. Then, she began to explain that she had to be taken to a clinic for urgent care.

“I communicated to him (Jefferson Farfán) and he told me: ‘Don’t worry, a person I trust the most will accompany you’, Robinson Llerena,” he added. “He is the one who communicates with me all the time and we went to said clinic to see my condition,” he added, noting that he lost his son at that moment.

Why did Jefferson Farfán sue Olenka Mejía?

The news of a romance between Olenka Mejía and Jefferson Farfán spread as a result of some statements by the young woman in March 2022. “The feeling is very beautiful, no one is denying it. I just don’t want to make myself known for being one of his either,” she said at the time.

This May, in “Love and Fire”, the young woman referred to the subject again and revealed that the former soccer player filed a lawsuit against her for defamation and a request for one million soles. In this regard, Magaly Medina reacted: “How abusive (Jefferson Farfán)! She is a family mother, a single mother and, at some point, she boasted that she had a relationship with Jefferson (…) What is the harm? “.

Olenka Mejía made strong revelations in “Amor y Fuego”. Photo: composition LR/capture/Willax TV/infobae

#Olenka #Mejía #reveals #son #lost #Jefferson #Farfáns #quotIt #painfulquot

Olenka Mejia appeared on the Magaly Medina program this Tuesday, May 30 to confirm that she had an affair with soccer player Jefferson Farfán. The young woman referred to the miscarriage she had in a report issued and confirmed that she was from the former striker of Alianza Lima. “It’s very painful, but I do have to accept it,” she said on the set of “Magaly TV, the firm.” She also gave details of how the events that heavily involved the “Foquita” happened.

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Klug does not feel alluded to with the latest messages from Jefferson Farfán: “I am not pending”

What did Olenka Mejía say about her miscarriage?

Olenka Mejía spoke about how this event affected her and revealed that, in these statements, her family is learning the truth. “It was a spontaneous abortion, I did not know, I was not aware that it had occurred,” she said. Then, she began to explain that she had to be taken to a clinic for urgent care.

“I communicated to him (Jefferson Farfán) and he told me: ‘Don’t worry, a person I trust the most will accompany you’, Robinson Llerena,” he added. “He is the one who communicates with me all the time and we went to said clinic to see my condition,” he added, noting that he lost his son at that moment.

Why did Jefferson Farfán sue Olenka Mejía?

The news of a romance between Olenka Mejía and Jefferson Farfán spread as a result of some statements by the young woman in March 2022. “The feeling is very beautiful, no one is denying it. I just don’t want to make myself known for being one of his either,” she said at the time.

This May, in “Love and Fire”, the young woman referred to the subject again and revealed that the former soccer player filed a lawsuit against her for defamation and a request for one million soles. In this regard, Magaly Medina reacted: “How abusive (Jefferson Farfán)! She is a family mother, a single mother and, at some point, she boasted that she had a relationship with Jefferson (…) What is the harm? “.

Olenka Mejía made strong revelations in “Amor y Fuego”. Photo: composition LR/capture/Willax TV/infobae

#Olenka #Mejía #reveals #son #lost #Jefferson #Farfáns #quotIt #painfulquot