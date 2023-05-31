Olenka Mejia He reappeared on television after Jefferson Farfán’s complaint against him. The soccer player sued Yahaira Plasencia’s ex-sister-in-law for defamation and would be demanding the payment of one million soles; This is how she made it known in the program “Love and Fire”. Let’s remember that, more than a year ago, the young woman stated that she had an affair with the former soccer player of the Peruvian team. Now, the case seems to take a turn after she stated that the legal dispute with the ‘Foquita’ is a more “delicate” issue than it seems.

What did Olenka Mejía reveal after Jefferson Farfán’s lawsuit?

“There is a background theme to all this that is something very delicate, which I think is handled so freely, so simply,” is heard saying Olenka Mejia in the promotional trailer for “Amor y Fuego”. “I was pregnant”he confessed at another time, without revealing who would have been the father of that baby.

What did Olenka Mejía say for Jefferson Farfán to sue her?

In March 2022, it emerged that Olenka Mejía was encouraged to tell that she had an affair with Jefferson Farfán. “The feeling is very beautiful, no one is denying it. I simply don’t want to make myself known for being one of his (…) (To make it official) still in a few more months, I think it will be until July when I launch my strongest (political) campaign ”, said the young woman.

In this sense, after Farfán’s complaint, Olenka Mejía appeared again on the set of “Amor y Fuego” to give her defense. To the surprise of many, the businesswoman stood firm in her position and reaffirmed that she did have an affair with the athlete.