Olenka Mejia She starred in dozens of headlines after being sued by Jefferson Farfán, who publicly accuses her of defamation for saying that she would have had a relationship with him. In addition, she would be demanding the sum of one million soles, according to information provided by “Love and fire”. After several days full of controversy, the young woman spoke on social networks and gave details of how she has been doing lately with all the scandal related to the former soccer player.

What does Olenka Mejía’s statement say?

Through social networks, Olenka Mejía issued an extensive statement to thank the support she has received these days, not only from her family members, but also from her followers. Likewise, she pointed out that this terrible situation will not make her collapse, because, despite everything, she must continue with her life.

“First of all, thank all the people who have given me their emotional support through their messages on my social networks, even more so in these difficult moments of my life in which I never thought I would be involved,” he mentioned at the beginning. “Today, my state of health is not favorable, emotionally I am not feeling well, but I will get ahead for my familywhich is the most important thing, who have also given me their support”, reads one of his Instagram stories.

Olenka Mejía appreciates the messages of support. Photo: Instagram/Olenka Mejía

Was Olenka Mejía pregnant with Jefferson Farfán?

Yahaira Plasencia’s ex-sister-in-law came to the “Magaly TV, la firme” set to talk about the sentimental bond she had with Jefferson Farfan. However, the most surprising thing was when Olenka Mejia revealed that one of the most painful episodes for her was when she lost a son of the former soccer player, something that not even her family knew until now.

“It was a spontaneous abortion, I did not know, I was not aware that it had occurred”he commented. “I tell him (Jefferson Farfán) and he tells me: ‘Don’t worry, a person of my utmost confidence will accompany you’, Robinson Llerena. He is the one who communicates with me all the time and we went to said clinic to see my state,” he added.

