Being on the cover of Vogue is a great honor and the dream of many successful people, but I do not wish anyone to get there because of a war in their country ». The wife of the Ukrainian President Olena Zelenska must have had a slight afterthought when she posted these words on her Telegram channel, accompanying the photo shoot published in the American edition of Vogue, glossy enough to raise a question that will be a bit moralist but it really comes spontaneously: was that really the case? Despite the instructions for use in the post, in fact – in which the reader is asked to make the effort to see, in her place, “every Ukrainian woman” – the impression is that it is rather difficult, for “those who fight, he volunteers, sets up a refugee camp, works under the incessant sound of sirens, resists under occupation “recognizing oneself in those languid looks, in those fabrics that have all the air of being cashmere, silks, very shaved wools, or in those poses between the lost and the inspired that only an artist’s hand like that of Annie Leibovitz (yes, she is the author of the photo shoot) could portray.

The communicative mastery of the Zelensky couple can be recognized, however, in the tones used during the interview – painful for the right, with an eye always kept firm on the awareness of privilege, even in misfortune – and in a series of small useful information circulated immediately after the exit. of the magazine, in which it was specified that the brands worn by the First Lady were strictly Ukrainian – Poustovit, The Coat, Bettter, Hvoya, Six – and therefore ultimately it was an operation that among other things relaunched Made in Ukraine . Several Telegram users, however, found it a bit irreverent that journalist Rachel Donadio matched the rust hue of Olena’s t-shirt with that of the Russian tanks burned along the streets of Irpin and Bucha. And the psycho-political intervention of the First Lady is not that she has really revolutionized the current narrative: «The first weeks after the outbreak of the war we were shocked – she said during the interview -. After Bucha we understood that it was a war destined to exterminate us all, a war of extermination ».

The reality is that the attention of Western public opinion on the Ukrainian front – thanks to the post-pandemic summer – is gradually decreasing, and the Kiev leadership is rightly concerned about the repetition of a post-Maidan scenario, where the brief enthusiasm for the orange revolution followed a substantial lack of interest in what happened immediately after (even there clashes, and deaths, and civilian victims). This time it will be more difficult to put the dossier aside, given the proportions of the drama and the global economic repercussions, but the risk of a weakening of support exists, and therefore the Vogue operation has the advantage of refocusing the centrality of Kiev. Olena then handled the operation quite well: “I never thought I’d have to play the role of First Lady, I like to stay in the background, being in the limelight was pretty difficult for me.” In the meantime, her husband, in conjunction with the posts that signaled the release of the interview in Vogue, broadcast on his channel photos of people astonished in front of destroyed houses, of basements devastated by bombs, of buildings that had collapsed or were incinerated: “Protect unity now, working together for victory is the most important national task that we all have to fulfill ”, read the caption. Everyone in his own way, including Vogue America.