On May 26, Russian MMA fighter Alexey Oleinik shared his expectations from the upcoming fight against Briton Oli Thompson at the REN TV Fight Club tournament.

He noted that the preparation for the battle was excellent.

“I’m looking forward to a great fight. I am sure that we will show a good fight. This is, in principle, the most important thing. I think that we will show just a fight between two professionals, ”Oleynik emphasized in an interview with Izvestia.

The day before, the participants of the REN TV Fight Club went through the weigh-in procedure. The fighters of the main fight of the evening – MMA stars Russian Alexei Oleinik and Briton Oli Thompson – 119.4 kg and 105.9 kg, respectively.

On May 23, Oleinik said that it would be difficult to perform his signature choke hold on Thompson, but promised to try.

Thompson warned on May 19 that his fitness is better than many think. He stressed that he has every chance of defeating the Russian.

Oleinik’s fight against Thompson will be the main event of the tournament as part of the REN TV Fight Club. The co-main fight will be the confrontation between Alexander Emelianenko and blogger, pop-MMA fighter Evgeny Ershov.

In addition, Ivan Emelianenko, master of sports in combat sambo and hand-to-hand combat, and judoka, champion of Russia in 2007, Alexei Ledenev, will enter the ring. Also within the framework of the tournament, the Russian MMA fighter Ilyas Yakubov and the fighter of the Our Business League Yuri Ryaboy will meet.