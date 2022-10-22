Russian UFC fighter Alexei Oleinik gave a prediction for the fights of the UFC 280 tournament, in which the fight between Russian Peter Yan and American Sean O’Malley will take place.

The fighter noted that in the duel between Jan and O’Malley, he is absolutely confident in the victory of the Russian fighter.

“In the fight between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley. O’Malley is an interesting and non-standard fighter. I’m talking about technology and so on. But Petra, it seems to me that he will not pull. Because Peter is tougher, much faster, and physically Peter is much stronger. It is unlikely that Sean has any great chances, ”said Oleinik.

In addition, the athlete commented on the upcoming fight at the same tournament, in which Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira will fight for the title of UFC lightweight champion.

According to Oleinik, Makhachev’s task is to show that a new generation of fighters can compete with already established athletes.

“I am always rooting for our guys. According to the fight Makhachev – Oliviera. Oliviera has already shown that he is an established, very interesting, strong fighter and champion. Makhachev’s task is to show that the new generation that is coming can compete and win, ”the fighter emphasized.

UFC 280 will take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi (UAE). The main match will tentatively start at 23:00 Moscow time on October 22.

In addition to the main fight between Makhachev and Oliveira, Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw will enter the ring to fight for the UFC bantamweight title. Also on the evening there will be fights between Beniel Darium and Mateusz Gamrot, as well as a women’s fight between Kathleen Chookagyan and Manon Firo.