Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin has repeatedly proved that he can defeat an opponent, even if no one believed in his strength, all compatriots should root for him. This opinion was expressed on March 17 by the mixed martial arts fighter Alexey Oleinik.

Speaking about the upcoming fight between Alexander Povetkin and Dillian White, Oleinik noted that the outcome of the fight will largely depend on the team of athletes.

“I am sure that the guys have a large staff, specialists who will correctly calculate what to eat, drink, how to train, where to rest. It all depends not only on the athlete, but also on his staff, nutritionist, cardio and CrossFit coaches. There are many factors here. Whose team is smarter, better, that will win “, – quotes REN TV words of Oleinik.

He also expressed the opinion that 32-year-old White will want to take revenge in battle, and 41-year-old Povetkin – to prove that he won the first fight not by chance, but thanks to technique and willpower.

Oleinik also noted that the age of the athletes does not really matter, the main thing is a well-delivered blow.

“Age matters, but at longer distances. At short distances, Alexander will have the advantage, in the first rounds he will be more powerful. If the fight stretches over a long distance, then, probably, after the 5-6 rounds, young age will be an advantage, ”Oleinik added.

Earlier that day, Povetkin reacted to White’s statement that the athlete was simulating coronavirus to reschedule the fight. The Russian boxer noted that he had all the papers confirming the diagnosis in his hands.

On March 16, it became known that in Povetkin, in a fight against White, he would put on the line the interim world champion according to the version of the World Boxing Council (WBC).

The first time the boxers met in a fight for the interim WBC world title in August 2020 in the UK. Then Povetkin knocked out the Briton.

The second battle was postponed for a long time. Initially, the boxers were supposed to meet in the ring on November 26. The fight was first postponed to January 31, then to March 6. As a result, the battle between Povetkin and White will take place on March 27 in Gibraltar. It will be broadcast live by REN TV.