Premium quality, avant -garde technology and a real commitment to sustainability Summary The philosophy of a company that has turned the AVE in its passion and an innovation engine. His almazara 4. 0 and immersive oleotourism are just some of the keys to his success.

“We sweat the shirt to be in the Champions League, but my brothers and I knew that it was not going to be easy because our parents never gave anything,” says Joaquín Morillo, director of production and marketing of the Oleícola Group Jaén, a company ” 100 percent “familiar who has become” spearhead “of the thriving olive oil sector in our country. Together with his brothers Carmen y Remigio, he is part of the TErcera generation of a family saga which has turned the Aove and the culture of oil into a real passion.

The road has not been easy. It all started in the 80s, when Carlos Morillo, his father, founded the oil mill with his grandfather and two of his uncles. Throughout the decades, the company has grown to become a reference, but always maintaining the family essence. “My father is still the first to arrive and the last to leave. His passion infects us all,” says Joaquín. “When we told him that we were going to make a winery with an immersive room, his answer was: ‘Ok, okay, but I had to be made “remember with a smile.

Today, that passion materializes in projects such as Aoveland, the Visitable Almazara of Oleícola Jaén, an immersive experience in the world of olive oil that has turned the Jienense town of Baeza into an essential destination for AVE lovers. “We wanted to open our industry to the worldshow that olive oil is much more than a product: it is history, culture and a lifestyle, “says Morillo.

One of the group’s greatest milestones has been the creation of La Almazara 4.0, considered the most modern in the world, which has revolutionized the sector thanks to its intelligent sensor system and its ability to anticipate the needs of the production process. “This year we have grinded more than 45,000 tons of olive, almost double that in previous campaigns,” says the director of Production and Marketing.

But innovation goes further. Olive group Jaén also bets on A circular economy model where nothing is wasted: The pomace becomes biomass and olive pomace oil, contributing to a sustainable production model.

The next great jump from the Andalusian business group has been oleotourism. Aoveland, opened in 2023, offers an unprecedented sensory experience. Among his jewels, “El Temple” stands out, a winery designed by the architect Alfonso Mollinedo that houses the most select Aoves of the early harvest. And, of course, “the crypt”, An immersive room with a 180 degree screen and 14 projectors which transports visitors to the origins of olive oil.

“A few years ago, the oil mills were dirty, they did not smell well and there were no altitious quality oils like now. Who was going to think then that we would open our doors to the world?” Says Joaquín Morillo.

Carlos Morillo, with his children Remigio, Carmen and Joaquín

Beyond the business, Jaén Oleícola Group has a strong commitment to its environment. “We have 43 campaigns and continue here thanks to the confidence of the farmers. We owe our land to them, “says Joaquín Morillo. Therefore, the company has developed numerous social initiatives through its Oleícola Jaén Group Foundation, allocating the revenues of oleotourism to beneficial, solidarity and educational programs.” If society us society He has put here we have to return something, we feel it, “he tells the electoomista.es Joaquín Morillo.

The group also has the work, which optimizes the management of farms and advises the harvests, and Bioland Energy, its plant to use by -products in the Jienense town of the Carolina.

“Seriousness, solvency, sustainability and commitment to excellence,” Joaquín Morillo defines the company’s DNA. And with projects as ambitious as Aoveland, it is clear that Oleícola Jaén Group not only leads the olive oil revolution, but does it with passion, innovation and a vision of the future.

Distinctive Q of Tourist Quality

Recently, in Fitur 2025, the Tourism Reference Fair in our country, Grupo Oleícola Jaén presented its innovative immersive oleotourism project, reaffirming its commitment to the dissemination of AVE culture and the sustainable development of the territory.

In addition, the family business Jienense has been recognized with the Q tourist quality, a badge that supports its dedication to offering high quality experiences to visitors and its commitment to excellence in each of the initiatives it has undertaken.

With this mentality, Jaén Oleícola Group is positioned as a reference in the olive oils sector, demonstrating that tradition and innovation can go hand in hand to achieve excellence.