Midfielder of Kazan “Rubin” Oleg Shatov admitted that during his career in St. Petersburg “Zenith” he did not have a relationship with striker Artem Dzyuba, reports Sport24.

Shatov said that he and Dziuba were not enemies, but two different people. According to the athlete, they have never been on friendly terms with Dzyuba due to different life positions.

At the same time, the midfielder noted that he respects Dziuba as an athlete for the character and path that he went through in Tomsk, and in Rostov, when Spartak did not need it.

Earlier it was reported that Dziuba had extended his contract with Zenit. Dzyuba, 31, has been playing for Zenit since 2015. This season, he shared the first place in the RPL scorer list with Serdar Azmun, scoring 17 goals, and also became the best assistant of the season. As part of the Russian national team, he entered the field in 42 matches.