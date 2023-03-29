The former deputy head of Rosprirodnadzor and ex-prefect of the Northern Administrative District of Moscow, Oleg Mitvol, was transferred from the prison hospital back to SIZO No. 1 in Krasnoyarsk. This was announced on Wednesday, March 29 TASS in the regional department of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN).

“Due to the fact that Oleg Lvovich Mitvol refused in writing a further medical examination in a departmental hospital, he was transferred to a pre-trial detention center, where he will continue to be under the supervision of medical workers of the pre-trial detention center,” the department said.

The Federal Penitentiary Service also noted that Mitvol’s health condition is now satisfactory. In addition, the agency was told that Mitvol was provided with all the necessary assistance, he passed the prescribed examinations, and did not express any complaints about the treatment.

On March 28, the daughter of the politician Alisa recorded a video message to the director of the FSB of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bortnikov. She stated that his father was transferred back to the SIZO, although he still needed treatment.

On February 2, the accused was diagnosed with pneumonia, then he was transferred to the prison hospital.

Mitvol was arrested on June 10 last year by the decision of the Krasnoyarsk Regional Court. His arrest was related to the case of embezzlement of 900 million rubles during the construction of the metro in Krasnoyarsk.

According to Izvestia, law enforcement officers detained him at Vnukovo airport on the same day when he was about to fly to Turkey on vacation.

Mitvol’s lawyers tried to appeal against his arrest, but on June 21 the court did not satisfy their appeal.

Oleg Mitvol was the prefect of the Northern Administrative District of Moscow in 2009–2010. He served as Deputy Head of Rosprirodnadzor from 2004 to 2009.