The court in Krasnoyarsk extended the arrest of Mitvol until July 7 in the case of embezzlement of 900 million rubles

The Krasnoyarsk regional court extended the arrest of Oleg Mitvol, the former head of Rosprirodnadzor, who is accused of embezzling 900 million rubles during the construction of a metro in Krasnoyarsk. This was reported to Lente.ru by the prosecutor’s office of the Krasnoyarsk Territory.

He will be in jail until July 7th.

On May 31, the FSB completed a fraud investigation against Mitvol, who heads the Krasnoyarsk Trust for Engineering and Construction Surveys.

Oleg Mitvol was detained by the FSB at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport on June 10, 2022. He was accused of embezzlement of funds allocated by a design organization affiliated with him for the construction of a metro in Krasnoyarsk. After that, he declared his readiness to compensate for the damage and entered into a pre-trial agreement with the investigation.