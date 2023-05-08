Health Maintenance Formula at 71 YouTubeThe show of actor Vyacheslav Manucharov “Empathy Manuchi” was shared by People’s Artist of Russia Oleg Gazmanov. He advised men to exercise daily.

According to the singer, cardio training, tennis, training on simulators and other activities will perfectly help with this. Gazmanov stressed that he himself starts his day every day with a 15-minute exercise, the exercises for which he developed personally for himself.

