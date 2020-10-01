Nowadays new technology is coming in the TV industry. TV’s high picture quality, sharp color, high resolution and 4K size make it feel like a cinema at home. Until a few days ago, LCD then LED and now OLED is the trend. OLED TVs are very compact in terms of size and weight. OLED stands for ‘Organic Light-Emitting Diode’ and this is display technology. In this technology, a carbon-based film is placed between two conductors. This conductor releases current and from this the light comes out of the film. They are also called curved TVs. The first TV company in India, LG launched OLED TV. Today, let us tell you which are the 5 best OLED TVs available in the market.

LG AI THINQ OLED77W8PTA- LG has a good hold in TV Martech. LG has recently launched OLED TV among its expensive TVs. This is LG’s AI THINQ OLED77W8PTA model which is quite slim in size. The 77 inch TV has a gallery design with wall bracket. These TVs are equipped with hands-free voice recognition function. LG says that the pixel density of this TV is 4 times more than 4K screens. There is more than 4K sharp image in it. The price of this model is up to 32.9 lakh rupees.

Sony BRAVIA – A9F Series 4K HDR TV- Famous electronic company Sony has also recently launched two variants of A9F Series 4K HDR TV in the market for its great sound quality. Which includes two models of KD-55A9F 55 inch and KD-65A9F 65 inch. On behalf of the company, the price of 55 inch TV has been kept at Rs 3 lakh 99 thousand 990 and the price of 65 inch model has been kept at 5 lakh 59 thousand 990. The Bravia OLED TV has great features like voice search, center speaker and 3 USB ports for connectivity, 4 HDMI ports, Bluetooth 4.2, digital audio output and headphone jack. Both models have Android Oreo 8.0 operating system. You also get 16 GB of storage in this TV.

LG OLED 55B7T Model- LG also launched its second model LG OLED 55B7T. This TV is present in Dolby Vision of HDR content. The picture quality from the High Dynamic Range in TV is very sharp. In this TV you also get Dolby Atmos, Infinite Color Contrast and Web-OS. The TV size is 55 inches, which costs 2.25 lakh rupees. This TV is fantastic according to your budget.

METZ 55 INCH 4K UHD OLED TV- German company Metz has also introduced its stunning OLED TV. The price of this 55-inch TV in the Indian market starts from around 1 lakh. Talking about the features of this TV with a thickness of 3.6 mm, 4K UHD and resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels, True HDR, Self-Luminous Display Technology and HDMI ARC support has been given. This TV has DTS-X Pro audio support for great sound quality.

SONY BRAVIA A1 SERIES- Sony Bravia A1 Series OLED TVs have features like brightness, color and high dynamic range along with 4K clarity. The TV in this series has a TRILUMINOS display which gives excellent picture quality. The 55-inch TV in this series is priced at 3.05 lakh and the 65-inch TV is priced at 4.05 lakh.