Although the Nintendo Switch OLED It is not the “Pro” version that we were all expecting from this console, it seems that it will actually be much more powerful than we thought. And it is that a recent dismantling of its dock has revealed that, in theory, this new model would be ready to support resolutions up to 4K and 60FPS.

Through its channel Youtube, the user known as Nintendo prime managed to get a OLED switch prior to its launch this Friday. When you compared the new dock to the original, it was revealed that the dock itself not only had the necessary HDMI 2.0 driver for 4K resolutions, but the cable it comes with is also ready for this resolution.

For its part, the controller HDMI Inside the original dock is version 1.4, which does not allow reaching such high resolutions.

Nevertheless, Nintendo prime It also points out that the chip inside the console is not powerful enough to scale content from 1080p to 4K, for which it would be necessary to have a Switch much more powerful.

So what does this all mean? Well, the new dock would be compatible with some improved model of the Switch that does allow resolutions of 4K and 60FPS. Let us remember that at the end of last month a report by Bloomberg stating that there were 11 developer studios in possession of 4K devkits from the Switch. Evidently, Nintendo came out to deny this information quickly but all the evidence points to the existence of a hypothetical 4K switch.

Via: Nintendo Life