The new top scorer of the premier league Sydney van Hooijdonk thought he would be the hero of the evening, but Ole Romeny stole his show. Thanks to a hat-trick by the attacker against Heerenveen, FC Emmen keeps hope of direct enforcement after an insane comeback: 2-3.

Sydney van Hooijdonk thought she would be the hero of the evening with two goals. He gave Heerenveen the lead twice against FC Emmen, scored his fourteenth and fifteenth goal (a penalty) of the season and is therefore also the new top scorer in the Eredivisie. He has excellent papers to follow in the footsteps of father Pierre. In the 2001/02 season he became the top scorer of the Dutch league: as a Feyenoord player he then scored 24 goals.

Not he, but Ole Romeny was in the spotlight afterwards. The striker exploded the away section in Friesland with a hat trick and an important three-pointer in the fight against relegation. Shortly after the break, he brought back hope with a handsome ticker, he was a bit lucky at 2-2 and deep into injury time he also made the winning. This puts FC Emmen in fifteenth place for a while, the place that means direct enforcement at the end of this season. See also Substances | Two-hundred-euro studios attract drug users to Varkaus - What is it all about?

Heavy program FC Emmen

With still matches against FC Twente (home), AZ (away), Feyenoord (home) and FC Utrecht (away), Lukkien and his men are waiting for a hell of a job and that is why this victory is a boost towards that killer program. The lead over the competitors is not great. The dreaded sixteenth place means after this season still playoffs. And that is not a good prospect, since Roda JC was the last premier league club in 2017 to still survive through the post-competition for relegation.

Sydney van Hooijdonk is disappointed by the loss against FC Emmen. He scored twice. © ANP



Hope had come to life after an extremely curious goal. A messy goal you rarely see. Romeny kept Drenthe’s hope of direct enforcement alive with a curious goal. While the Heerenveen defense was tinkering, he remained alert. Pawel Bochniewicz thought he could still shoot the ball away in an extreme effort, but hit the body of the Emmen attacker hard. The ball went over the post into the goal. See also What does NRC | Rutte IV no longer governs, and that is disastrous for confidence in politics

Half reserve bench got hot

For a long time it did not look at all like Emmen could hope for a draw at all. In the first half, Lukkien even warmed up half his reserve bench, because it was not working for a meter. Heerenveen was already 1-0 ahead by a clever goal from Sydney van Hooijdonk.

But out of nowhere, hope was back. For a half, the visitors from Drenthe had nothing to do in the Abe Lenstra Stadium, but shortly after the break Romeny suddenly appeared. Like a jack in a box. Still, Van Hooijdonk seemed to become the hero of the evening with his second goal, but after ninety minutes competitor Romeny went through the Abe Lenstra Stadium on his shoulders.

goal alert

Don’t miss a goal: install Goal Alert for free and receive a notification and a video of every goal scored by your selected club within five minutes during matches. Also follow all the (international) football of today in our live football center.

Programme, results and standings in the premier league

In our match center you can see the full program of the upcoming round in the Eredivisie, the standings and all the results of the matches played. Below you can see all our videos about Dutch football. See also Christmas holidays extended? Scholz Minister calls for ambitious action





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Listen to all our football podcasts here





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all videos about Dutch football here