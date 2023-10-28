Home page World

From: Nadja Austel, Kilian Bäuml

At 116 years old, Maria Branyas is the oldest person in the world. Now it is being studied scientifically to unlock the secrets of its longevity.

Barcelona – “Happy birthday, my darling!” reads the oldest living woman’s post on October 25 on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). She congratulates a 90th birthday – that of her daughter, of which she shares some pictures. “This beauty is my daughter Teresa, as a child,” explains the woman, noting how quickly time flies.

As of the beginning of 2023, Maria Branyas is officially the oldest person in the world at 116 years old. She was born in San Francisco in the USA in 1907, but returned to Spain, her family’s home country, as a child, where she still lives today. She is known on social media as the “Catalan super grandma” and gives her followers advice on how to live a long life. She says she is often asked about her diet. “I always ate little, but everything, and I never stuck to a diet,” she replies. According to Branyas, luck and good genes are the secret recipe. Nevertheless, the oldest woman in the world has agreed to be scientifically examined.

The oldest woman in the world is 116 years old and still healthy: “She has a completely clear head”

Signs of Alzheimer’s and dementia doesn’t show the woman. “She has a completely clear head,” scientist Manel Esteller told ABC broadcaster. “She remembers with impressive clarity episodes from when she was only four years old, and she has none Cardiovascular diseases, as is common in older people.” The researchers hope that through the studies on women they will gain a deeper understanding of age-related diseases such as neurodegenerative or cardiovascular problems. Despite her old age, Maria Branyas has no health complications – apart from hearing and mobility limitations.

Catalan Maria Branyas is known as “super grandma” on Twitter (X) and gives tips for a long life. © Maria Branyas/Super Àvia Catalana/Twitter/X

The 116-year-old woman’s memory also still works well. Esteller studies human genetics and its effects on the Health. He is interested in how the “super grandma’s” genetic makeup could influence her aging process. And its resilience is also impressive: it survived an earthquake in the USA, a major fire, both world wars, the Spanish Civil War, the Spanish flu pandemic and now also the corona virus.

Scientists on oldest woman in the world – chronological age is not biological age

“We know Maria’s chronological age, 116 years old, but we need to determine her biological age,” Esteller told ABC. To do this, the scientist examines samples of Maria Branya’s body fluids to examine her genes and determine her biological age. It is obvious that there is a genetic component to Maria Branya’s longevity, said Esteller. It is hoped that the study results can contribute to the development of drugs against diseases of aging.

Banyas himself explains that the key to a long life is: “order, calm, good relationships with family and friends, contact with nature, emotional stability, no worries, no regrets, lots of positivity and staying away from toxic people.” The oldest woman in the world says to her daughter on her birthday: “Remember that years don’t matter, because the best age in life is when you’re alive.”

